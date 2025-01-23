JSW UAV to set up UAS manufacturing unit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: JSW UAV Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Defence, has agreed to establish a state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) manufacturing facility in the state.

The state government signed an agreement to this effect with JSW UAV Limited at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos. As part of this initiative, JSW UAV, in collaboration with a leading US-based defence technology company, is set to invest approximately Rs 800 crore in the project.

“This landmark initiative is expected to generate over 200 high-value jobs, reinforcing Telangana’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technology and defence innovation,” a press statement from the CMO said. “This MoU marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s journey to becoming a preferred destination for advanced technology investments,” it added.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said, “We are delighted with this agreement. It will clearly set a trend in the sector. We will strive hard to ensure our state becomes India’s biggest manufacturing hub.”