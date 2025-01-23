Minister Sridhar discusses Wipro’s expansion plans in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday met Rishad Premji of Wipro and founder and executive chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab at Davos. He discussed with Premji over the expansion of Wirpro’s Gopanpally IT campus to create 5,000 new jobs.

“Wonderful to meet Mr Rishad Premji of @Wipro to discuss the plans to establish innovation centres that will drive cutting-edge advancements in AI, IoT, and cybersecurity in line with our vision of building a brighter tech-driven future. We also talked about expansion of Wipro’s Gopanpally IT campus in Telangana, creating 5,000 new jobs.

Wipro’s commitment to empowering youth through skill development aligns perfectly with Telangana’s vision to nurture global talent. Together, we’re ensuring Telangana remains a beacon for innovation, sustainability, and growth. Thank you, Mr. Premji, for believing in Telangana’s potential! “ Sridhar Babu posted on X.

Meets Prof Schwab

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu also met Prof Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

“Schwab’s groundbreaking leadership in founding the World Economic Forum in 1971 created the world’s most influential platform where governments, businesses and communities collaborate to drive change and shape the future.

He is the architect of stakeholder capitalism, a philosophy that redefines the role of business in society by prioritizing people, the planet, and the purpose alongside profits. His influence has reshaped industries worldwide, pushing for sustainable, inclusive growth that benefits everyone,” Sridhar Babu said in a release later.

Meeting Professor Schwab was not just an honour, it was an eye-opening experience that reinforced the power of ideas, vision and global collaboration, Sridhar Babu said.

“We had in-depth discussions on how Telangana is positioning itself as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and technology-driven progress. From artificial intelligence to clean energy, smart cities and digital transformation, Telangana is setting the pace for India’s future and is rapidly becoming a global hub for cutting-edge solutions,” he added.

After the meeting, Sridhar Babu felt that: “World is watching, and Telangana is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the global narrative moving forward.”