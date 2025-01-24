70 per cent of Telangana population to be covered under PDS, says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPET: The Congress government is committed to ensuring food security for 70% of the population through the public distribution system (PDS), announced Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He outlined this initiative while addressing a gathering in the Kodad constituency on Thursday.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Kodad Market Committee’s new governing body, the minister highlighted plans to issue white ration cards to all eligible individuals. This initiative aims to benefit approximately 40 lakh people across the state.

Assuring transparency, he stated, “The ration card approval process is continuous and transparent, and every eligible individual will receive a white ration card without delays or misinformation.”

The minister announced plans to transfer Godavari waters to Paleru through link canals, extending the benefits to Mothe mandal.

Regarding infrastructure, Rs 18 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Kodad bus depot. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH will be expanded to six lanes, a project the minister actively pursued during his tenure as an MP.

Furthermore, Uttam revealed that a proposal for a new railway line to Kodad, complete with a detailed route map, has been submitted to the Union government for approval.