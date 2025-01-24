BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav advises footpath vendors not to create traffic chaos

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS Sanathnagar MLA, Talasani Srinivas Yadav has urged footpath vendors to run their businesses without blocking the vehicular traffic or causing inconvenience to the public.

He said the authorities did not intentionally cause trouble to the traders, but some were doing business on the roads as they pleased, causing problems to motorists and people.

The MLA said no one will have any objection if they do their business without causing any trouble.

After the eviction of footpath vendors, they met Srinivas Yadav two days ago to express their grievances and seek his help. In this context, the MLA met the North Zone GHMC Commissioner, Traffic ACP and other officials on Wednesday and explained that a majority of footpath vendors were poor. He asked them not to deny them their livelihood.

As decided with the officials to create awareness among footpath vendors, the former ministers, traffic police and other officials visited Monda Division Palika Bazaar Crossroads, Monda Market, Anjali Talkies Dargah in Ramgopalpet Division, PG Road, Minister Road, Jawahar Janata and Old Kastham Basti in Begumpet Division.