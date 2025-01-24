Central team examines sites for airport in Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: A six-member team from the Union government visited Kothagudem district in Telangana to assess potential locations for a proposed airport. Officials from the Airport Authority of India, examined several sites, including Garibpet, Sujathanagar, Chunchupalli and Kothagudem mandals.

Khammam MP R Raghuram emphasised the crucial need for an airport in Kothagudem, highlighting the region’s economic potential and the significant travel time currently required to reach Hyderabad (around six hours).

Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil presented an overview of the district. He emphasised the presence of major attractions such as Sitaramchandra Swamy Devasthanam, Parnashala Vishishthana, Kinnerasani Deer Park and various industries. There are 481 gram panchayats in the district with a population of 12 lakhs in five constituencies.

The collector stated that an airport would significantly boost tourism and trade, facilitating easier access for both domestic and international visitors. The MP reiterated the state government’s commitment to establish an airport. He urged the central team to expedite the site inspection process and assured them of full cooperation in providing all necessary reports.