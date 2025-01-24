Development works in Hyderabad stalled under Congress: BRS

HYDERABAD: The BRS has raised its voice against public grievances in Greater Hyderabad limits, with its activists expressing frustration against the alleged standstill in the development for the past year.

Stating that the public grievances have increased multi-folds, the activists said the party aims to solve public problems in the city by exerting pressure on the government.

Former minister and BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the works in GHMC have taken a hit as developmental activities have come to a standstill for the past year. While the previous BRS government had taken up flyovers, grade separators, underpasses, link roads, transport-based development and other projects to make Hyderabad a global city, the Congress regime has left the works in a lurch.

The BRS strongly criticised some officials for not following minimum protocol, blocking phones, not picking up phones, and not giving information about government programmes to local MLAs in some places.

Srinivas Yadav, along with other BRS MLAs, MLCs and corporators of GHMC, submitted a memorandum to GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi on Thursday regarding the problems faced by the people in the city.

Speaking to the media at the GHMC head office on Thursday, Srinivas Yadav said they were patient for a year after the Congress came to power. “Problems have largely increased for the people and the government has not taken any step to address them,” he alleged, criticising the poor sanitation management and the street lights not glowing in many parts of the city.

Srinivas Yadav said the BRS had allocated funds for the construction of the Moosarambagh Bridge and had also started the work, but it was left at a standstill under the Congress government. He alleged that the allocation of funds to GHMC zones has also decreased.

“People have submitted applications in lakhs in the hopes of getting Indiramma houses and ration cards. They are waiting anxiously and the BRS demands that the houses be given to all those who have applied,” he demanded.

Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath said the BRS will move a no-confidence motion against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.