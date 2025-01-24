Infosys new campus in Hyderabad to accommodate 10,000 employees

HYDERABAD: Infosys Limited has proposed to accommodate 10,000 employees in its upcoming new campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad and ramp up the capacity to 7,000 in two-three years. The announcement came at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, following a meeting of Infosys CEO Jayesh Sanghrajika with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The IT giant employs over 35,000 workforce in its Hyderabad campus making it one of their largest in the country. Construction of new IT buildings in phase 1 with an investment of Rs 750 crore will be completed in next 2-3 years that will accommodate 10,000 people.

These new centres will contribute significantly to the state’s thriving IT ecosystem and further enhance Telangana’s status as a leading IT destination in the country, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Jayesh Sanghrajka said that their partnership with the government of Telangana reflects Infosys’ shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “The government of Telangana remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state’s economy forward."