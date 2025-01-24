Infosys new campus in Hyderabad to accommodate 10,000 employees

Telangana

The IT giant employs over 35,000 workforce in its Hyderabad campus making it one of their largest in the country.
Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus(File photo | Reuters)
HYDERABAD: Infosys Limited has proposed to accommodate 10,000 employees in its upcoming new campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad and ramp up the capacity to 7,000 in two-three years. The announcement came at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, following a meeting of Infosys CEO Jayesh Sanghrajika with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The IT giant employs over 35,000 workforce in its Hyderabad campus making it one of their largest in the country. Construction of new IT buildings in phase 1 with an investment of Rs 750 crore will be completed in next 2-3 years that will accommodate 10,000 people.

These new centres will contribute significantly to the state’s thriving IT ecosystem and further enhance Telangana’s status as a leading IT destination in the country, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Jayesh Sanghrajka said that their partnership with the government of Telangana reflects Infosys’ shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “The government of Telangana remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state’s economy forward."

