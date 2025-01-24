Justice league: Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to four accused in Lagcherla attack cases

Lagcherla case: Relief from arrest for 5 petitioners

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, directed the state police not to arrest the petitioners, Devidas Pawar Nayak and four others, in connection with the Lagcherla attack cases (FIRs No 154 and No 155) registered at the Bomraspet police station, until February 20.

During the hearing, the court observed that the cases were registered based on statements from police personnel, villagers, and co-accused. Justice Lakshman instructed the authorities to file all witness statements by the next hearing date and adjourned the matter to February 20.

In a separate writ petition filed by Pathlavath Vijay and 16 others, all farmers and residents of Lagcherla, Bomraspet mandal, Vikarabad district, the court addressed their request for anticipatory bail in connection with Crime No. 145 of 2024. Justice Lakshman granted the police time to obtain instructions from the authorities concerned and directed that the petitioners not be arrested in the interim. The matter has been adjourned to February 28.

PIL on road maintenance by GHMC adjourned to Feb 20

A bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice G Radha Rani, on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the inaction of the state government and the GHMC in maintaining roads and footpaths. The PIL highlighted issues such as potholes, uncovered manholes, and other hazards that endanger public safety.