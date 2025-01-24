Kakatiya University students protest PhD admission delay with petrol bottles

HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed on the Kakatiya University (KU) campus on Thursday as students protested in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber holding petrol bottles over the delay in the PhD admissions notification.

The students alleged that the V-C and KU authorities had been deliberately delaying the PhD admissions for the past four months. They accused the V-C of intentionally dragging out the process of allocating seats, leaving many students in limbo. Frustrated by the administration’s attitude, the students demanded immediate action to resolve the issue.

Upon receiving information about the protest, KU Campus police rushed to the scene, removed the petrol bottles from the students and took them into custody.

Speaking to the media, a student M Naresh demanded that KU authorities increase the number of PhD admissions. He alleged that while the university showed a significant number of vacant seats in its notification, these were not being filled. Naresh urged the administration to provide opportunities to students who were losing their chances of admission and fulfill their demands for justice.

However, KU authorities stated that Naresh and other protesters had not attended the PhD course interviews. They clarified that the V-C had not approved their admissions due to their failure to meet the required criteria.

When contacted, KU campus official S Ravi Kumar stated that a case had been registered against Naresh and Anil Kumar for trespassing, issuing threats and obstructing the duties of university officials.