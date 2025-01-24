No affiliation renewal, uncertainty looms over Hyderabad's DIET Neredmet’s future

HYDERABAD: The School Education department has excluded the government-run District Institute Of Education & Training (DIET) at Neredmet from conducting any training courses for the next academic year, raising concerns about the institute’s future.

In a recent order, the department renewed affiliations for nine other government DIETs across the state for the next four years (2024-28).

The DIET at Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda have been granted renewal of affiliation to conduct two year diploma course in elementary education (D.El.Ed), with DIET Medak additionally receiving affiliation to conduct pre-school education (DPSE) programmes, for four years till the academic session 2027-28, the one at Neredmet has not been included.

The department emphasised adherence to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and guidelines for all affiliation renewals. Additionally, eight private institutions across the state were granted affiliation to run D.El.Ed courses.

The DIET at Neredmet was earlier excluded from the web counseling options in DEECET-2024 for D.El.Ed and DPSE courses for the academic session 2024-25.

The department had said that the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) had rejected the affiliation for the institute and that it would file a revision petition. However, the institute was not found in the list of institutes granted renewed affiliation.

Kasturi Ravinder, General Secretary of State Guest Lecturers Association, told TNIE, “While all other nine DIETs have received affiliation, except Govt DIET, Hyderabad. This is the fate of Teacher Education Telangana. Government officials seem indifferent to the concerns of students of Hyderabad. The Director of School Education (DSE) is responsible for securing affiliation approval, yet there has been no communication regarding the future of the Neredmet DIET, leaving teachers and aspiring candidates into limbo”.

When contacted, Education department officials were not available for comment.