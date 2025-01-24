Telangana attracts Rs 1.78 lakh crore investments at World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

HYDERABAD: The TelanganaRising delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, concluded its trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos on Thursday by signing MoUs with several companies which have proposed to invest a combined Rs 1,78,950 crore. These massive investment commitments have the potential to create 49,550 jobs in the state.

The biggest individual proposed investments include Rs 60,000 crore from Amazon Web Services (AWS) followed by Rs 45,500 crore from Sun Petrochemicals and Rs 15,000 crore each from Tillman Global Holdings and Megha Engineering. Among the software companies with whom the state delegation signed MoUs is HCLTech which proposed to create 5,000 jobs, while Infosys said it would accommodate 10,000 employees in its upcoming new campus at Pocharam in Hyderabad and would ramp up the workforce by 7,000 more later. Another IT giant Wipro also unveiled its plans to add 5,000 jobs in the state.

Data centres were a major focus area, yielding rich dividends for Telangana. Amazon, Tillman, Ursa Clusters, CtrlS and Sify announced plans for new facilities and expansions. The state also achieved breakthroughs in cutting-edge sectors such as solar cell manufacturing, rocket manufacturing, aircraft interior design and UAV production. Defence investments by Jindal were another feather in the state’s cap.

Another big highlight of Revanth’s Davos visit was securing investments in private industrial parks. The Ramky Group decided to invest in integrated industrial parks, a dry port and townships, while the MTS Group also committed significant investments. The state made pioneering strides in agriculture-focused industries, with Unilever giving the green light for two manufacturing units and several other companies expressing interest.

Green energy and pump storage were identified as sectors with significant growth potential.

A key achievement of the visit was the chief minister’s presentation of his vision for TelanganaRising 2050 to global investors, entrepreneurs, thinkers and policymakers, which received widespread endorsement.