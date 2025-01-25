Accept exam fees without penalties: Telangana High Court tells TGBIE

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to accept exam fees without insisting on late fees and to process student applications. The petitioner colleges were instructed to pay the fees by January 25 and provide bank guarantees for penalties amounting to Rs 2,500 per student by January 28.

The ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by the Telangana Private Junior College Management Association, represented by its president, Gouri Satish.

The petition challenged the TGBIE’s imposition of penalties, arguing that these were exorbitant and contrary to the exemptions granted under GO No. 4 dated January 15.

The petitioners contended that the penalties were arbitrary, illegal and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution. They urged the court to direct the TGBIE to affiliate the petitioner association’s colleges for the 2024-2025 academic year without imposing such penalties.

Furthermore, they sought the immediate restoration of login permissions.