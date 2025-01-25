BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy comes under ‘tomato’ attack at grama sabha

HANAMKONDA : Congress workers hurled tomatoes at BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for allegedly obstructing Agricultural Market Committee chairperson T Jhansi’s speech at the Grama Sabha in Kamalapur of the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Friday.

His allegation that the Congress government failed to implement welfare schemes triggered trouble leading to a clash between Congress and BRS workers. Speaking on the occasion, Jhansi listed out the Congress’ welfare schemes and the alleged failures of the BRS government.

Accusing the BRS regime of failing to provide double-bedroom houses to the poor, she said that the Congress government would ensure allotment of Indiramma houses to all eligible beneficiaries.

At this juncture, Kaushik allegedly obstructed Jhansi’s speech and accused the Congress of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people during the Assembly polls.

When ruling party workers asked Kaushik Reddy to desist from making such remarks in the grama sabha, BRS activists attempted to attack Congressmen with chairs. With the situation going out of control, the police warned both sides to maintain peace and cooperate with the officials to continue the grama sabha. After the incident, the BRS MLA left the place. Later, police took a few workers of both parties into preventive custody.