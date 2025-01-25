Centre to provide one crore houses for poor: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister for Housing, Power, and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Union government is set to provide about one crore houses for the poor. Telangana will receive a higher allocation than initially planned.

He, along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, inaugurated several Smart City projects and a 24x7 drinking water scheme for four divisions in Karimnagar on Friday.

Speaking at a public meeting after the inaugurations, Khattar highlighted the completion of various projects under the Smart City initiative, including an integrated park costing 8.2 crore, a sports complex costing Rs 18 crore, digital classrooms at Kumarwadi High School, and a 24x7 drinking water supply system worth Rs 18 crore. He noted that these initiatives are part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has provided tap water connections to 12 crore households across India, including 38.8 lakh in Telangana.

Khattar also stated that the Union Government allocated `428 crore to Karimnagar under the Smart City Mission, while the State Government contributed Rs 398 crore. He also praised Karimnagar as a symbol of courage and spirit.