Government orders CID probe into kidney racket in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday ordered a CID probe into the kidney transplant racket at Alakananda Hospital in Saroornagar.

The health minister, in a review meeting, ordered the CID inquiry after a four-member committee submitted its report on the kidney transplant racket.

As per the preliminary findings of the committee, the hospitaldid not have permission for transplantation services and the surgeries were performed illegally.

The committee also said that people from Telangana as well Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were involved in the racket.

Two women donors from Tamil Nadu and two women recipients from Karnataka were lured into the illegal kidney transplantation, the report said.

Officials informed the minister that the hospital had been sealed and its owner arrested by the police.

Based on the findings of the report, the minister said that a detailed probe was needed and ordered the CID to investigate the case.

He said that information was provided to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for further probe.

Won’t tolerate illegal activities by hospitals: Min

Speaking at the meeting, he said, “ Such illegal activities will not be tolerated in the state. The matter will be thoroughly investigated. Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already launched a probe. “There was a similar case in Kerala and we need to find out if there is any connection between the past incidents and the current case.”

The minister further said that private ambulances were involved in the past incidents and ordered an inquiry in that direction as well.

In addition, the minister said that all surgeries in the state must be recorded as is being done in case of deliveries.

Thorough examination will be made before granting permissions and renewing registration of private hospitals, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Saroornagar police arrested around eight persons including hospital chairman Sumanth, a mediator Gopi in connection with the kidney racket. Family members of Sumanth have filed a habeas corpus petition before the high court. During the arguments on Friday, the police said that Sumanth was in judicial remand.