Kishan Reddy lauds NT Rama Rao, Karpoori for transformative change in politics

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy lauded TDP founder NT Rama Rao for bringing transformative changes to politics in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Kishan, who is also the president of Telangana BJP, commended NTR for introducing numerous welfare schemes the benefits of which reached even the most marginalised individuals.

The Union minister praised Karpoori Thakur, Bihar’s first non-Congress chief minister, for providing exceptional governance and tirelessly working for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

On Friday, Kishan paid tributes to Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Later addressing the media, he stated that Karpoori Thakur actively participated in the freedom struggle right from his student days and made significant efforts to promote Hindi while preserving regional languages.

Kishan said that the 1970s witnessed a “silent revolution” against Indira Gandhi’s regime through the Janata Party, in which Thakur played a pivotal role. He also credited Thakur for prohibition of liquor in Bihar.

The Union minister, meanwhile, criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent visit to Davos to the World Economic Forum meetings, questioning the rationale behind signing MoUs with only Telangana-based companies. He expressed scepticism about the government’s approach and emphasised the need for investments from other states and nations.