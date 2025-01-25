Sanction 20 lakh houses under PMAY: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to sanction 20 lakh houses to the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and also take up Hyderabad Metro Phase-II as a joint venture project of state and Union governments. He also sought Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance from the Centre for the Musi rejuvenation project.

At a review here on Friday, Revanth Reddy informed Khattar that the complete data and planning was ready with the state government for the construction of houses. He further said that of the total population living in urban areas in the country, eight per cent were living in Telangana.

Stating that the metro connectivity was less in Hyderabad when compared to Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, the CM informed the Union minister that the state government identified six corridors - Nagole-Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Rayadurgam-Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS-Chandrayanagutta (7.5 km), Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar-Hayatnagar (7.1 km) and International airport-Fourth City (40 km) - for expansion under Phase II.

5 Metro corridors require Rs 24,269 cr, Revanth tells Khattar

Revanth Reddy said that the detailed project reports for the first five corridors covering 76.4 km was ready and their construction required Rs 24,269 crore. Apart from approving the DPRs and sanctioning funds, the Central government should also take up these corridors as a joint venture project with Telangana.

He sought Rs 10,000 crore to construct sewerage treatment plants, box drains and canals on a 55-km stretch on both sides of Musi as part of the river rejuvenation. The CM said that the state government prepared a comprehensive sewerage master plan (CSMP) with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212 crore for 27 urban local bodies in the state, including Hyderabad.

The CM requested the Union minister to either recognise the CSMP as a special project or include it in AMRUT 2.0 and allocate funds for the same.