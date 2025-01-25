Sanction 20 lakh houses under PMAY: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to sanction 20 lakh houses to the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and also take up Hyderabad Metro Phase-II as a joint venture project of state and Union governments. He also sought Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance from the Centre for the Musi rejuvenation project.
At a review here on Friday, Revanth Reddy informed Khattar that the complete data and planning was ready with the state government for the construction of houses. He further said that of the total population living in urban areas in the country, eight per cent were living in Telangana.
Stating that the metro connectivity was less in Hyderabad when compared to Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, the CM informed the Union minister that the state government identified six corridors - Nagole-Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Rayadurgam-Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS-Chandrayanagutta (7.5 km), Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar-Hayatnagar (7.1 km) and International airport-Fourth City (40 km) - for expansion under Phase II.
5 Metro corridors require Rs 24,269 cr, Revanth tells Khattar
Revanth Reddy said that the detailed project reports for the first five corridors covering 76.4 km was ready and their construction required Rs 24,269 crore. Apart from approving the DPRs and sanctioning funds, the Central government should also take up these corridors as a joint venture project with Telangana.
He sought Rs 10,000 crore to construct sewerage treatment plants, box drains and canals on a 55-km stretch on both sides of Musi as part of the river rejuvenation. The CM said that the state government prepared a comprehensive sewerage master plan (CSMP) with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212 crore for 27 urban local bodies in the state, including Hyderabad.
The CM requested the Union minister to either recognise the CSMP as a special project or include it in AMRUT 2.0 and allocate funds for the same.
Revanth also informed Khattar that the state government notified the master plan for Warangal, the second biggest city in the state and sought Rs 41.70 crore for the underground drainage system.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the Union minister to allot one lakh solar pump sets to the state to provide irrigation facility to tribals under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan.
He also wanted the Centre to allocate 2,500 MW to the state under KUSUM-CFLS component. Bhatti Vikramarka requested Khattar to sanction nine projects submitted to the Centre with an estimated cost of Rs 4,889 crore to strengthen the electricity network in the state.
The Telangana Discoms should be included in the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), Bhatti said. He wanted the Union minister to restructure the loans given by the Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation for power utilities. As the construction of renewable energy plants would take more than two years, the deputy CM requested Khattar to waive the penalties being imposed under
Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO). Bhatti also sought Central funds for upgradation of renewable energy centres.
Congratulates CM
During the review, Khattar congratulated Revanth Reddy for signing MoUs at World Economic Forum summit in Davos for a whopping `1.78 lakh crore investment proposals. The CM told the Union minister that they were planning to make Telangana as one trillion dollar economy, in tune the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India as 5 trillion dollar economy.