Six kids injured in Anganwadi ceiling collapse in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: As many as six children were injured when a pieces of the roof collapsed at an Anganwadi centre in Venkatapur, Narayanakhed mandal on Friday. Among them, two girls sustained serious injuries.

According to sources, about 15 children were playing inside the Anganwadi centre when pieces of the roof suddenly fell. Panicked and confused, the children started crying and ran out of the room. The staff rushed the injured children to the government hospital for treatment. All of them were below five years of age.

Harika and Mounika received head injuries, while Ankitha, Pranay, Avinash and Rayanika received minor injuries.

Upon learning about the incident, Collector Valluri Kranthi and MLA Dr Sanjeeva Reddy visited the hospital to meet the children and their parents.

The collector immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident and warned of strict action against those found responsible.

IN-CHARGE CDPO AND TEACHER SUSPENDED

SANGAREDDY: Taking serious note of the incident, Collector Valluri Kranthi suspended the in-charge Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Sujatha and Anganwadi teacher Ambika with immediate effect.

The collector also instructed the District Women and Child Welfare Officer to submit a detailed report on the condition of Anganwadi centres across the district and ensure that such incidents do not recur. Additionally, she directed officials to relocate Anganwadi centres operating in dilapidated buildings and to conduct monthly inspections