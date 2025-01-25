Telangana govt urges Centre not to give nod to Godavari-Banakacherla link project

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana wrote to the Union government requesting it it to not approve or sanction funds to the Godavari-Banakacherla link project proposed by Andhra Pradesh government with an objective to utilise Godavari river flood waters.

While the letter was reportedly written on January 22, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy revealed the news it to the media on Friday.

He was responding to BRS MLA and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao’s allegations that the Congress government was maintaining silence on the “illegal” projects of Andhra Pradesh.

In the letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttam argued that “any new project proposed by Andhra Pradesh or Telangana on interstate rivers -- Godavari and Krishna has to be technically approved (availability and allocation of water, inter-state issues etc.) by Central Water Commission (CWC) of MoJS, Gol; thereafter to be appraised and approved by either Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and finally to be approved by the Apex Council. Andhra Pradesh has not carried out such an exercise.”

Stating that beyond 1,486 tmc in Godavari is neither quantified nor apportioned between the states of Telangana and AP by GWDT, he said: “Without such apportionment, it is highly inappropriate on the part of Andhra Pradesh to go ahead by taking up projects in the guise of using flood waters.

Any financial allocations by Gol either budgetary or grant or international financial aid to this project would adversely affect the water rights of people of Telangana, especially of vast drought prone areas.”

“Allowing such a project would undermine the equitable and judicious management of interstate river waters and will set a precedent contrary to the statutory framework and natural justice. It is humbly requested to not allocate any financial assistance to this project and also prevent AP from taking up any further action on this project, including awarding of tenders,” he added.

Uttam also asked Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to desist from approving the Godavari-Banakacherla link project.