Telangana High Court quashes MCC violation case against KT Rama Rao, others

HYDERABAD: In a relief to BRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao, Justice

K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday quashed the criminal proceedings in a case (No. 427 of 2024) pending before the Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally.

The petitioners, including MLA Maganti Gopinath, Mohammed Salahuddin Lodhi, Mir Inayath Ali Baqri from Charminar and Bahadurpura respectively, and two others, sought to quash the proceedings initiated by the Charminar police under Section 188 of the IPC for holding an unauthorised press conference near during the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC).

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the BRS leaders were falsely implicated due to political rivalry. He also contended that the police report did not specify any order that was violated.