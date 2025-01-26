Annaram cement concrete blocks ‘disturbed’ in 2019 but no action taken: Commission of Inquiry told

HYDERABAD: The cement concrete (CC) blocks of Annaram barrage were initially “disturbed” in July, 2019 floods and even though the experts suggested corrective measures, the then BRS government did not take any steps to implement those, according to K Naga Mallikharjuna Rao, Hydro Business Unit head of Afcons Infrastructure Limited.

Deposing before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram project on Saturday, Mallikharjuna Rao said that when the CC blocks were disturbed in 2019, the Irrigation department asked them to restore them. “Again in 2020, the same phenomenon continued and again CC blocks were destroyed,” he said.

The department again asked them to restore the CC blocks. Later, Afcons engaged experts and retired officials to find a solution to the problem. The Telangana State Engineering Research Laboratories (TSERL) then suggested an extended stilling basin as a protective measure. The same was confirmed by the experts from Pune. But, no step had been taken so far in this regard, he told the Commission.