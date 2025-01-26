CM Revanth Reddy to lay stone for new Osmania hospital buildings on January 31

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stone for construction of new Osmania Hospital buildings at Goshamahal here on January 31.

The CM held a review meeting with the officials concerned on construction of hospital buildings at his residence on Saturday. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha was present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy directed the officials to build the hospital with modern facilities to meet the needs of the people for the next 100 years.

He also asked the officials not to compromise on any issue related to the construction of the hospital. Regulations should be followed in the construction of the Osmania Hospital building as well as the hostel buildings, which are going to be built separately for the teaching staff and students, he said.

The chief minister said that due care should be taken in the construction of hospital buildings, and creating parking space and landscape.

Stating that roads be laid on all four sides of the facility to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the locality, he suggested that underpasses be constructed to connect other roads.

He also instructed the officials to construct a dormitory, fire station, canteen, toilets and install STPs on the hospital premises. He suggested that mortuary and body freezing facilities be built to preserve the dead bodies for three to four days.

“As heli-ambulances are being used now a days, a helipad should be developed to shift the patents during emergencies,” he said while suggesting a few changes in design of the structures.

Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Government Advisor (Infrastructure) Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister’s Joint Secretary Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Medical and Health Secretary Christina Chongthu, Flagship Programmes Commissioner Shashanka and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetty also attended the meeting.