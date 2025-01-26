Congmen send antacids to BRS leaders to cure ‘heartburn’ over investments

HYDERABAD: The Congress leaders came up with a novel yet funny idea to counter the BRS’ criticism of the government’s success in attracting huge investments to the state at the Davos World Economic Forum meetings.

Alleging that the Opposition BRS was “not able to digest” the fact that Congress government managed to secure Rs 1.78 lakh crore investments, the Congress launched the “Eno campaign” by sending antacids to BRS leaders, including its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao, to cure their “heartburn”.

MP M Anil Kumar Yadav and MLC Balmoor Venkat were among the young Congress leaders who not only spearheaded this campaign of dispatching antacids but also erected flex banners at several places in Hyderabad on the issue.

Anil Kumar Yadav said: “KTR is suffering from ‘heartburn’ after seeing the hefty investments that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy succeeded in securing for the state.

“I will be sending Eno to KTR to help him get some relief from this indigestion and heartburn,” he added.

Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, who sent antacids to the pink party office here, said: “The BRS leaders are unable to digest the fact that the Congress government achieved this unprecedented fete.”

Stating that the Congress government was moving forward with development as its single-point agenda, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy urged the opposition leaders not to work against people’s interests for their personal and political gains.

His party colleague Indira Shoban, meanwhile, said: “Setting aside politics, the BRS should have lauded the government’s efforts. They trolling Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on social media, with their remarks on his educational qualification, as they were unable to believe that the Congress government achieved this.”