Ex-serviceman confesses to hacksawing wife’s body in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Former serviceman Gurumurthy has confessed to using a hacksaw blade to dismember the body of his 35-year-old wife Puttavenkata Madhavi after murdering her at his rented house at Venkateshwara Colony in Jillelaguda under the Meerpet police station limits.

According to a senior police officer, the ex-serviceman separated the head, hands, legs and torso from the body and then he boiled them for several hours in a bucket using an immersion rod (water heater). Later, he burned the pieces and dumped them in a lake.

Gurmurthy reportedly confessed to the police that after he burned the body parts, he did not find it difficult to separate the bones from the flesh. “He went to such cruel lengths to cut his wife’s body into pieces and destroy the evidence of his cold-blooded crime out of fear of being caught by Madhavi’s parents,” the police officer said.

Though he reportedly gave the police the chilling details of his crime, they want to collect concrete evidence and build a water-tight case against the ex-serviceman. “Though there are some bruises on his hands, which he probably sustained while cutting the body with the hacksaw we cannot believe whatever he told us. He may be trying to send us on the red herring,” the officer added.

The the police have collected tissue, blood and hair samples and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.