Four killed, three injured as iron rods fall on car, auto-rickshaw in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Four people were killed on the spot, and three others were severely injured when iron rods fell on a car and an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers on the Warangal-Khammam highway at Panthini crossroad in Inavolu Mandal, Hanamkonda district, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Santhosh, Pooja, Kiran, and Mukesh, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The injured persons were shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, Mamnoor ACP B. Thirupathi and Inspector O. Ramesh, along with his team, rushed to the spot. They cleared the iron rods from the highway using earthmovers.

According to Inspector O. Ramesh, a heavy vehicle carrying iron rods was travelling alongside the auto-rickshaw towards Warangal in Inavolu Mandal when the truck lost control and overturned. The iron rods fell on the auto-rickshaw.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, added Ramesh.