Houses for poor under PMAY, not Indiramma housing: Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday that the Centre will not provide a single house if the state government extends the housing scheme benefits under the “Indiramma” name.

Sanjay made these comments a day after Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Centre is set to provide around one crore houses for the poor, with Telangana receiving a higher allocation than initially planned.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming Karimnagar Mayor and BRS leader Y Sunil Rao, and other corporators into the BJP fold, he said that the houses should be provided to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Karimanagar MP also said that ration cards issued in the state should have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo along with that of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“The Union government will not supply free rice to the state if the state government fails to include the prime minister’s photo in the ration cards. In stead, the Centre will directly distribute rice to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Stating that the arrival of Mayor Sunil Rao and corporators Lekkala Swapna and T Sridevi will further strengthen the BJP, he expressed confidence in the saffron party sweeping the Karimnagar corporation seats in the upcoming elections.

BANDI INSULTED INDIRA, SAYS TPCC PRESIDENT

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that MofS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has insulted former PM Indira Gandhi, who sacrificed her life for the nation, with comments on housing. He demanded that Sanjay tender an apology for insulting the former PM. “Bandi Sanjay stooped to a new low. We respect Modi, but what his contribution to this country when compared to that of Indiramma?”