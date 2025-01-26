HYDRAA razes four kilometer wall built at a cost of 10 crore

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday demolished an illegal 4-km compound wall surrounding Divya Nagar Layout in Pocharam municipality, Rangareddy district. Built 15 years ago at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the wall allegedly restricted access to around 18 colonies and residential areas.

The demolition was initiated following complaints lodged by plot owners against Nalla Malla Reddy (NMR), who had built the wall and installed gates around the layout, preventing others from entering it. HYDRAA has said it will initiate legal proceedings against the concerned officials after the completion of the enquiry.

Sources said that NMR constructed the wall around 2,218 plots on 200 acres of land, however, he is reportedly maintaining a real estate mafia in it. On January 8, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the place in response to the complaints.

Plot owners of Divyanagar Layout and residents of surrounding areas expressed joy and relief after the wall was razed as it opened up access to Ekashila Layout, Venkatadri Township, Suprabhat Venture 1, 2 and 3, Maheshwari Colony, Kachavani Singaram, Ekashila-Peerzadiguda Road, Balajinagar, VGH Colony, Pratap Singaram Road, Medipally, Parvatapuram, Chennareddy Colony, Hills View Colony and Mutthelliguda.

The sources said more than a thousand Singareni employees have purchased these plots since the late 90’s. As per the development agreement, NMR had to develop roads, drainage and other infrastructure but instead, he constructed a high compound wall in the name of security.

Residents of the nearby colonies were allowed entry only after registering their details at the entrance. Allegations of physical intimidation were also raised by those who questioned the restrictions. This apart, many people have complained that their plots in the layout cannot be sold because of the closure of the gates.