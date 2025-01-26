Internal dissensions major headache for CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Internal factions are likely to create significant trouble for the Congress as it prepares to face the upcoming local body elections.

This factor poses a major challenge to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had brought several BRS MLAs into the grand old party For quite some time now, there has been friction between the old-timers and newcomers in the party in Patancheru, Jagtia, and Banswada and other constituencies. This is considered an indication of group politics brewing at the grassroots, which could harm the party’s prospects in the elections.

Defectors dissatisfied

Meanwhile, the BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress are reportedly dissatisfied with the treatment within the ruling party. They feel sidelined and unimportant. These developments are casting a shadow on the performance of the party. It also has led to demoralisation of the cadre and second rung leaders.

In Patancheru Assembly constituency, the old guard of the Congress is opposing BRS MLA G Mahipal Reddy who jumped ship and joined the Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections. He has the history of harassing the Congress cadre when the BRS was in power.

His admission into the Congress caused a lot of heart-burn in the party’s old guard. This could not have come at a worse time since the party is trying to get into action mode to face the local body elections.

According to indications, it appears the two sections in the party are getting ready to contest the elections against each other, unmindful of the fact it would only benefit the third contender in the fray.

Sulking seniors

In Jagtial Assembly segment, cold war has been simmering between MLC and senior leader T Jeevan Reddy and MLA Sanjay Kumar, who joined the ruling party from the BRS a few months ago.