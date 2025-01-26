Nine held in illegal kidney transplant case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested nine persons, including two doctors, in an illegal kidney transplantation case. The doctors are Avinash who studied MBBS in China and Sumanth who studied MBBS in Kyrgyzstan.

On January 21, the police in coordination with the health department busted an illegal kidney racket operated under the management of Alakananda Hospital in Saroor Nagar.

The police said the accused persons performed around 20 surgeries in the last seven months and collected Rs 55 to Rs 60 lakh from each recipient.

General surgeon Dr Siddamshetty Avinash, Managing Director of Alakananda Hospital Dr Guntupally Sumanth, mediators Ponnuswamy Pradeep, Suraj Mishra, Narsagani Gopi, Ramavath Ravi, Sapavath Ravinder, Sapavath Harish and Podila Sai were all arrested. Other accused — Dr Raj Shekhar, Dr Sohib, Pavan alias Leon, Purna alias Abhishik, Laxman and Shankar — are on the run.

During the inspection, four individuals, two donors and two recipients were found on the hospital premises. The donors were 22-year-old Nasreen Banu Eliyash and 40-year-old Firdosh Shah, both from Tamil Nadu while the recipients were identified as 68-year-old BS Raja Shekhar and 40-year-old Bhat Prabha.