Telangana government exemplifies true spirit of federalism enshrined in Constitution: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma hailed that the state government’s commitment to respecting constitutional institutions is resolute and unshakable.
“By maintaining cordial and constructive relations with the Union Government, Telangana government exemplifies the true spirit of federalism enshrined in our constitution. The federal spirit strengthens the fabric of our democracy and ensures harmonious governance.”
After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day in Parade Grounds, the Governor addressed the people.
He stated that the agriculture remains the backbone of Telangana’s economy. He also said that the state has achieved the remarkable feat of emerging as the state with the highest paddy production in the country with a record production of 1.59 cr tonnes during the 2024 Monsoon season.
He said that “Prajaa Prabhuthvam” has been giving priority to preserve the Telangana culture and traditions.
"The design of Telangana Talli portrays the everyday life and spirit of Telangana’s populace, focusing on the common person’s strength and cultural identity", he added.
He also stated that to plan and implement various socio, economic educational, employment and political opportunities to backward classes, SC, ST, minorities and other weaker section of the society, the government has taken up 'Socio, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste Survey' across the state.
This survey provides a robust database to formulate evidence-based policies, he lauded.
He said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to equitable growth and addressing the diverse needs of Telangana’s populace. It marks a new era of governance driven by data, inclusivity, and transparency.”
Recalling that agreements secured during the Davos summit have brought investments worth over Rs 1.78 lakh crore, he stated that it is solidifying Telangana’s reputation as a hub for IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and sustainable development.
"These efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs and propel Telangana’s industrial growth," he added.
"During his speech, he elaborated the schemes being implemented by the state government. The Government’s efforts span multiple domains, including agriculture, welfare, food security and housing ensuring that the progress reaches every citizen", he added.