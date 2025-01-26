Telangana to roll out four schemes today

HYDERABAD: The Revanth Reddy government is all set to roll out four schemes -- Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa and issuing of ration cards -- on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day. The government has selected one village in each mandal to implement these schemes on first day itself on saturation mode (to cover all the eligible beneficiaries). Since lakhs of applications have been received for Indiramma houses and ration cards, the government has decided to continue the process of beneficiary identification till March.

The launch of the schemes is scheduled between 1 pm and 2.30 pm after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations. The process of identifying the beneficiaries has been done through grama sabhas in villages across the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the schemes at Chandravancha in Kosgi mandal of Narayanapet district.

Rythu Bharosa is envisaged to provide crop assistance of `6,000 for acre per season for cultivable land while under Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa a financial assistance of `6,000 will be extended to each landless agriculture labourer per season. In the first phase of Indiramma Housing, the government will provide a financial assistance of `5 lakh each to help those having their own house plots construct houses.

‘Beneficiary selection will continue till March’

On Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with ministers and officials at Integrated Command Control Centre.

Following the meeting, speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government selected one village in each mandal to implement all the four schemes. He made it clear that no eligible person will be left out of schemes.

The process of implementing these schemes will be completed by March, he said and added: “The government has decided to extend the process of selecting beneficiaries till March in view of complaints from people about their names missing in the eligibility list. Lakhs of new applications for houses and ration cards came.” Every landless agriculture labourer who has worked for at least 20 days in a year under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will receive Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa benefit, he explained.