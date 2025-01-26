Telangana to roll out four schemes today

HYDERABAD: The Revanth Reddy government is all set to roll out four schemes -- Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa and issuing of ration cards -- on Sunday on the occasion of Republic Day. The government has selected one village in each mandal to implement these schemes on first day itself on saturation mode (to cover all the eligible beneficiaries). Since lakhs of applications have been received for Indiramma houses and ration cards, the government has decided to continue the process of beneficiary identification till March.
The launch of the schemes is scheduled between 1 pm and 2.30 pm after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations. The process of identifying the beneficiaries has been done through grama sabhas in villages across the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the schemes at Chandravancha in Kosgi mandal of Narayanapet district.
Rythu Bharosa is envisaged to provide crop assistance of `6,000 for acre per season for cultivable land while under Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa a financial assistance of `6,000 will be extended to each landless agriculture labourer per season. In the first phase of Indiramma Housing, the government will provide a financial assistance of `5 lakh each to help those having their own house plots construct houses.
‘Beneficiary selection will continue till March’
On Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with ministers and officials at Integrated Command Control Centre.
Following the meeting, speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government selected one village in each mandal to implement all the four schemes. He made it clear that no eligible person will be left out of schemes.
The process of implementing these schemes will be completed by March, he said and added: “The government has decided to extend the process of selecting beneficiaries till March in view of complaints from people about their names missing in the eligibility list. Lakhs of new applications for houses and ration cards came.” Every landless agriculture labourer who has worked for at least 20 days in a year under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will receive Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa benefit, he explained.
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “For the first time in independent India, a state is implementing such a comprehensive food security initiative. This reflects our commitment to celebrating the values enshrined in our Constitution while addressing the fundamental needs of our people.”
He said that a saturation approach is being adopted for issuance of ration cards with an aim to cover all applicants who have previously registered through socio-economic surveys, Praja Palana, Praja Vani, or Mee Seva centres. Those not listed can reapply at Praja Palana Seva Kendrams, and the process will continue until every eligible family is included, he added.
After completing the process of issuing ration cards, the Congress government would provide super fine variety of rice to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.
Criticising the previous BRS regime for its alleged neglect of food security, he stated, “This is a landmark initiative that corrects years of negligence. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible individual gets access to quality food and dignified living conditions,” he added.
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao termed Rythu Bharosa as a revolutionary initiative.So far, the government has credited
`40,000 crore to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers through DBT under various schemes, he added.
Housing and I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy made it clear that if any ineligible person found receiving the benefits of these schemes, the government will cancel them. “Our aim is to ensure every eligible person gets the benefits and they don’t reach ineligible persons,” he added.
He said, “Though the state financial condition is not good, the government is implementing these schemes as per the promise given by Congress. The government is committed to supporting the poor,” he asserted.
Accusing opposition parties of carrying out false propaganda with malafide intention, he appealed to eligible persons not to feel insecure.