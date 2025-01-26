Two RPF officers bag President’s medals

HYDERABAD: Two Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone were awarded the prestigious President’s Medal for their distinguished service on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The recipients were Dontagani Srinivasa Rao, Inspector (Special Intelligence Branch, Secunderabad) and Puttur Ravichandran, Sub-Inspector (Training Centre, Moula Ali).

In 2010, in Kadapa (now in Andhra Pradesh), Srinivasa identified two theft cases worth Rs 3 lakh, arrested politicians in gang-hit areas and protected railway assets. He also solved a high-value theft case involving trains while heading the Vijayawada and Guntur detective departments. In 2021, he arrested an inter-state gang of eight criminals and two beneficiaries involved in a theft worth Rs 23 lakh.

He earned praise from the Railways and the state government for his strategic security plan during the Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams for crowd management. Srinivasa also rescued nearly 1,000 runaway children, assisted women passengers in distress and led several awareness campaigns on child and women protection, according to the SCR.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran maintained official vehicles at the RPF Training Centre, Moula Ali, with care, the SCR said. During his 24 years of service, his professionalism in ensuring “accident-free” driving earned him recognition. He was noted for his attention to detail and expertise in driving, which made him an excellent trainer for trainees at the centre. In 2022, he received the Director General’s Insignia.