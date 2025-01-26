Voters Day observed at 35K polling booths in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The 15th National Voters Day was observed at 35,907 polling stations across 20,034 locations in Telangana. About 5,45,026 voters, aged 18 to 19, have been enrolled in the draft summary revision rolls 2025, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy said.

Presiding over the event at Ravindra Bharati as chief guest, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the state’s record of peaceful elections and urged all stakeholders to uphold this standard.

The governor appealed to people to strive hard towards strengthening the democratic traditions by being actively involved in the electoral process.

“One of the most critical ways that individuals can influence the government’s decision-making is through voting. I also encourage all the voters to avail of the different technological tools provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for enrolling voters, to facilitate voting and to wholeheartedly participate in the electoral process,” he said.

On the occasion, a presentation was shown, displaying state icons including Paris Paralympics bronze medalist Deepthiu Jeevanji and former badminton star Jwala Gutta.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the ECI’s initiatives to enhance accessibility, including online voter registration, ramps at polling stations, braille-enabled EVMs and out-of-turn voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Varma called on all eligible voters to participate in elections wholeheartedly.

He also urged for active involvement of political parties as well as civil society organisations to the conduct of free and fair elections.