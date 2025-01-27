6,000-year-old stone axe found in Telangana's Chityala

NALGONDA: A polished stone axe made of black basalt from the Neolithic period, dating back to around 4000 BCE, was found at Gundrampalli in Chityal mandal.

The prehistoric stone tool, measuring 15 x 5 x 3 cm in length, width and thickness, was crafted from black basalt stone and was found lying near Nagulakatta, located between Gundrampalli and Epur villages, Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr E Sivanagireddy said.

It was identified during a survey conducted on Saturday by Dr Reddy as part of the awareness programme “Preserve Heritage for Posterity.”

He said the stone tool indicates the affiliation of Gundrampalli with the Neolithic period. He noted the presence of five Naga sculptures from the Kakatiya period at the site where the stone tool was found.