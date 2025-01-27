At this rate, Congress will take 60 years to implement schemes: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao described the decision to implement four new schemes in just one village in each mandal as another attempt by the Congress government to cheat the people of Telangana.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the former minister alleged that the Congress government sets multiple deadlines for implementation of welfare schemes to ultimately hoodwink the people. “Till yesterday evening, the government did not mention that the schemes will be implemented in just one village,” he said.

“At this rate, it would take at least 60 years to implement the schemes in all villages of the state,” he added.

“Did you campaign and distribute your election manifestoes in only one village per mandal? Were your guarantee cards distributed in only one village per mandal?” he asked the government.

“Don’t forget the fact that people of all villages voted for your party. During the elections, the Congress assured ‘everything for everyone’. After the elections, it says ‘some things to a few’,” he added.

Stating that people will no more tolerate such “deceitful governance”, he said: “From tomorrow, there will be agitations in villages that are ignored by the government. The BRS will stand by the people in their fight. It is better for the Congress and its leaders if this deceptive practice is abandoned with immediate effect.”