BRS MLC Kavitha backs collector after Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's rebuke

KARIMNAGAR: Days after a video of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy reprimanding District Collector Pamela Satpathy went viral, the collector shared a cryptic emotional post on Instagram, gaining traction online before being deleted shortly afterwards. In the post, she wrote: “I am a woman of seasons, I burn, I bloom, I strike, I turn to ice, and sometimes I melt away.”

The incident reportedly stemmed from the minister’s dissatisfaction with the conduct of a gunman during the visit of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on January 24 in Karimnagar. Srinivasa Reddy, who was walking alongside the collector during the programme, expressed his displeasure over the alleged lack of coordination and was visibly annoyed with her.

Following the public scolding, the collector was reportedly upset. The next day, she posted her emotional message on Instagram, which, despite being deleted soon after, had already been widely shared by her followers.

BRS MLC K Kavitha came out in strong support of the collector. Taking to X, she said, “Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy publicly humiliating Karimnagar collector is not just an insult to her but to the entire ethos of governance. We stand firmly with the esteemed lady collector and demand accountability from the minister and the Congress.”

Meanwhile, in connection with the Union minister’s event, the collector issued memos to several officials citing a lack of coordination among public departments. When contacted about the memos, Satpathy told TNIE, “Find them out,” declining to comment further.