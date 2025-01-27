Lite byte: Battle for Telangana BJP chief post

With the BJP preparing to appoint a new president for its Telangana unit, saffron party circles are abuzz with talk that several MPs and MLAs appear to be backing the candidature of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, another aspirant for the post, too enjoys the support of some leaders. Arvind is believed to be staying put in the national capital, trying to impress upon the leadership to pick him for the post. A key leader is also apparently using his influence with the national leadership to secure the post for the Nizamabad MP. However, another important leader is reportedly making every possible effort to scuttle Arvind’s appointment.

‘Powerless’ corporation chiefs ready to quit

Chairpersons of some corporations are ready to quit as they don’t have funds or powers. It was a subject of hushed discussion among them during Republic Day celebrations at the Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters. These chairpersons are in a state of despair as they have not been receiving their salaries on time and their organisations too are not getting any funds from the government. Hearing these depressing tales from their political colleagues, those who are lobbying for such positions are worried about their future.