HYDERABAD: Reacting to the BRS’ allegations regarding the involvement of his family members in the affairs of the Kodangal constituency, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy defended his family, stating that they serve the people selflessly and without holding any official positions.

Addressing the gathering after launching Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa and issuing new ration cards in Chandravancha village, Narayanapet district, on Sunday, he remarked, “(BRS supremo) KCR’s family is finding fault with my family members while they are working selflessly. We will not compete for loot like KCR’s family. My family is not here to loot the state.”

Revanth accused the previous government of ignoring the needs of people, and instead, focusing on building farmhouses and misusing public funds.

He also alleged that opposition leaders, particularly KCR, were deliberately stalling pending projects to hinder development in Kodangal. Claiming that the Opposition fears losing political power if the pending projects are completed, he asked, “Should we remain backwards forever? Should the youth of Kodangal still wear lungis and roam bus stations? Should Kodangal not have medical, engineering, polytechnic and junior colleges?”

Subsequently, Revanth criticised Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping Assembly sessions for the past 13 months, asking, “What is the purpose of holding a post if he shirks responsibility?”

He also mocked KCR’s claim of reading 80,000 books and BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s brag on being an “American student”, adding that neither knew how to issue ration cards to the poor. Revanth said his government has decided to issue ration cards to 40 lakh new families, ensuring superfine rice distribution to every cardholder.