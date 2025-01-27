Telangana exemplifies true spirit of federalism: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Commending the state government’s commitment to upholding constitutional values, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said, “By maintaining cordial and constructive relations with the Union government, the Telangana government exemplifies the true spirit of federalism enshrined in our Constitution. This federal spirit strengthens the fabric of our democracy and ensures harmonious governance.”
The governor addressed the public after unfurling the national flag on Sunday, Republic Day, at Parade Grounds. He noted that Telangana remains a leader in paddy production, achieving a record output of 1.59 crore tonnes during the 2024 rainy season. “Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Telangana’s economy,” he said.
Varma also stated that Telangana’s “Prajaa Prabhuthvam” (people’s government) has consistently prioritised the preservation of the state’s rich culture and traditions.
The governor further explained that the design of Telangana Talli embodies the daily life and essence of the people of Telangana, focusing on the resilience and cultural identity of the common citizen.
‘TG’s data-driven governance will ensure equitable growth’
Speaking about initiatives for inclusive development, the governor said the state’s socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey aims to create a comprehensive database for formulating evidence-based policies. He remarked, “This initiative reflects our commitment to equitable growth and addressing the diverse needs of Telangana’s populace. It marks a new era of governance driven by data, inclusivity and transparency.”
Varma also referred to the state’s success at the World Economic Forum at Davos, where agreements secured brought investments worth over Rs 1.78 lakh crore. He stated, “These investments have solidified Telangana’s reputation as a hub for IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and sustainable development. The efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs and propel the state’s industrial growth.”
During his address, the governor detailed the various welfare and development schemes implemented by the state government, spanning domains like agriculture, social welfare, food security and housing. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring progress reaches every citizen.