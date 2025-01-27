Telangana exemplifies true spirit of federalism: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Commending the state government’s commitment to upholding constitutional values, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said, “By maintaining cordial and constructive relations with the Union government, the Telangana government exemplifies the true spirit of federalism enshrined in our Constitution. This federal spirit strengthens the fabric of our democracy and ensures harmonious governance.”

The governor addressed the public after unfurling the national flag on Sunday, Republic Day, at Parade Grounds. He noted that Telangana remains a leader in paddy production, achieving a record output of 1.59 crore tonnes during the 2024 rainy season. “Agriculture continues to be the backbone of Telangana’s economy,” he said.

Varma also stated that Telangana’s “Prajaa Prabhuthvam” (people’s government) has consistently prioritised the preservation of the state’s rich culture and traditions.

The governor further explained that the design of Telangana Talli embodies the daily life and essence of the people of Telangana, focusing on the resilience and cultural identity of the common citizen.