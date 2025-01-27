Telangana Grameena bankers protest in front of defaulter’s house

JANGAON: Staff members of the Telangana Grameena Bank staged a novel Vanta Varpu (cooking on roads) protest in front of a defaulter’s residence for not repaying the loan amount. The incident occurred in Pedda tanda in Devaruppula mandal on Thursday and came to light after videos surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday.

It is reported that the bank provided a Rs 61,000 loan to a woman named G Lakshmi. However, she did not repay the instalments to the bank for the last 10 months, prompting the bank officials to stage the protest in front of her residence.

Sources said that Lakshmi, as a member of Thara Mahila Sangham, was given a share of Rs 61,000 from the total loan of Rs 6,10,000 acquired by the group.

Upon learning that the bank staff had staged a Vanta Varpu, the villagers rushed to Lakshmi’s residence and gave Rs 10,000 to her to pay the bank. The bank staff was convinced and left after demanding she clear the remaining instalments.