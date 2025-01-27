Telangana partners with Swiss firm to establish India’s first Quantum Hub in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday announced a partnership with QuantumBasel, Switzerland’s quantum and AI innovation hub, to establish a Quantum Hub in Hyderabad, touted to be the first such facility in India.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met a delegation from QuantumBasel, led by CEO Damir Bogdan and board member Karl Gun. A letter of intent (LOI) was signed in the presence of Nicholas Gugger, a member of the National Council of Switzerland and president of the India-Switzerland Parliamentary Group.

According to a release, the hub will focus on quantum computing, AI and innovative solutions for industries such as finance, life sciences and logistics. It will also provide mentorship for research and startups and foster collaborations between academia, industry and entrepreneurs.

“Telangana is poised to become a global leader in quantum technologies! We’re thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership between the Government of Telangana and QuantumBasel, Switzerland’s pioneering Quantum and AI hub, to establish India’s first-ever Quantum Hub in Hyderabad,” the minister posted on X.

Highlighting Telangana’s role as a pioneer in emerging technologies, Sridhar Babu added, “This Quantum Hub is a giant leap towards making our state a hub for futuristic technologies.”

In November, Sridhar Babu mentioned plans to bring professors onto a common platform to raise awareness about quantum computing and to organise a seminar or summit at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) for engineering students.