Training programme to enhance education in government junior colleges across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Intermediate Education has launched a one-day orientation and training programme for the district academic monitoring cells in the government junior colleges across the state. The programme was inaugurated by Director and Secretary of Intermediate Education S Krishna Aditya on Saturday.

Designed by the Academic Guidance Training and Placement Cell (AGTPC), the programme aims to track and improve students’ overall performance through regular evaluation.

The programme was held in the academic cells to enhance the academic standard of the government junior colleges by motivating, planning, monitoring and implementing effective strategies.

The district academic monitoring cells will observe seven major aspects of the government junior colleges. Maintain district-wise, college-wise and subject-wise results of the last three years; monitoring long and frequent absentees as per enrolled admissions in the Admission login for the academic year 2024-25; oversee the timely evaluation of pre-final examination and analyse the results; monitor timely completion of APAAR ID generation in the U-DISE portal; daily reports should be submitted to the head office i.e. AGTPAC; ensure special classes are being conducted as per the schedule; and oversee that study hours are conducted twice daily, in the morning and evening.