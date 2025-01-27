Telangana

Two boats catch fire during fireworks at Hussainsagar

Firecrackers, placed on the boats, accidentally caught fire, resulting in a huge blaze that destroyed both the boats.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy watch as artistes perform during the Bharatha Matha Harathi programme at Hussainsagar on Sunday
HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke on two boats during fireworks display at around 9 pm on Hussainsagar on Sunday. The mishap occurred during the eighth edition of the Bharatha Mata Harathi programme.

The event was organised by the Bharat Mata Foundation at the People’s Plaza on Necklace Road in the presence of Union Minister for Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

Firecrackers, placed on the boats, accidentally caught fire, resulting in a huge blaze that destroyed both the boats.

According to initial reports, one person sustained severe injuries, while another suffered hand and leg injuries. Onlookers rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment.

