Don’t allow kids below 16 to enter theatres after 11 pm: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued orders prohibiting children below 16 years of age from visiting cine theatres or multiplexes after 11 pm to watch movies.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy issued the order while hearing a batch of petitions filed against the government over benefit shows and midnight shows in the state.

Counsels for petitioners argued that minors should not be permitted to watch movies during the late hours and there are no restrictions in place regulating the entry of minors in theatres during late-night shows.

Expressing concerns over allowing children to venture out and watch movies early morning or at midnight, the judge observed that it may harm their physical and emotional well-being.

While directing the state government to decide on regulating the entry of children below sixteen years into theatres or multiplexes before 11 am and after 11 pm, Justice Vijaysen Reddy said that till then, the minors should not be allowed to watch movies after 11 pm.