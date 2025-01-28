Gaddar row: Congress leaders demand ouster of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay for the comments he made against the late balladeer Gaddar, the Congress on Monday demanded that he be sacked.

The leaders of the ruling party in the state wanted to know why Sanjay hugged Gaddar (when he was alive) and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent an obituary note when he passed away.

In a statement issued here, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud wondered if it was enshrined in the Constitution that Padma awards should be given only to RSS and BJP leaders. He said that Sanjay claiming that the Padma awards will be given only to those who follow the BJP ideology is highly objectionable.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Sanjay stooped to a new low and added that the BJP leader’s statement raises questions on transparency in the Padma awards selection process. TPCC media and communications committee chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said that the people of Telangana would teach Sanjay a lesson for making such statements. “Sanjay should compare his contribution with that of Gaddar to Telangana movement,” he said.

Telangana Seeds Development Corporation chairman S Anvesh Reddy wondered how the BJP is planning to give its state president post to left-wing ideologue Eatala Rajender. He demanded that Sanjay be sacked for his comments on the balladeer. Meanwhile, ST Cooperative Finance Development Corporation chairman Bellaiah Naik Tejavath said that Gaddar fought for the people and was not a “slave” like Sanjay.