Justice league: Telangana HC questions anomaly in FIR against MP Eatala Rajender

Expressing his surprise at the inclusion of Section 191(2) of the BNS in Crime No. 40 of 2025 registered against Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices seeking clarification.

The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Rajender seeking quashing of the proceedings under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2) read with 189(2) and 191(2) of the BNS registered against him by the Pocharam police based on a complaint filed by Gyara Upender, a security guard on January 21, 2025.

During the hearing, Justice Lakshman questioned the inclusion of Section 191(2) in the FIR, noting that the Section applies to offences involving deadly weapons, which the complaint does not allege. The judge remarked, “How did the police register an FIR with Section 191(2), contrary to the complaint? The ingredients of this Section may not attract in this case. Due to this, I am issuing notices; otherwise, the petition itself would be dismissed.”

Counsel for Rajender argued that the complaint was politically motivated and orchestrated by Harsha Constructions, a real estate firm, which he alleged attempted to seize land owned by government employees in Ekashila Nagar Colony. The petitioner contended that Rajender intervened to safeguard the interests of the affected employees and only pushed the complainant during a dispute, refuting claims that he had slapped him. Justice Lakshman directed the Public Prosecutor to gather instructions on the matter and adjourned the case for further hearing on February 18, 2025.