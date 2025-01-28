Man killed for intercaste marriage in Telangana, Dalit groups allege honour killing

SURYAPET: A disturbing case of alleged “honour killing” has come to light from Pillalamarri village of Suryapet district wherein a man was murdered for an intercaste marriage opposed by the woman’s parents.

The deceased, Vadlakonda Krishna (30) was in a relationship with Bhargavi, his friend Kotla Naveen’s sister, for the last three years. In August 2024, he married Bhargavi but her parents were against the decision, giving rise to a conflict between Naveen and Krishna, sources said.

On January 26, the victim’s friend, Bairu Mahesh called him in the evening and asked him to come out and the following day Krishna’s body was found near Tank Bund on the outskirts of his village.

Following this, Krishna’s father, Vadlakonda David complained with Suryapet Rural police, alleging that Bhargavi’s family members had beaten his son to death. DSP G Ravi is leading the investigation and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Undeniably an honour killing, say Dalit organisations

Dalit organisations have strongly condemned Krishna’s murder, calling it an undeniable “honour killing”. They have demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.

On Monday, the Dalit activists held a rally in Syryapet, asserting that Krishna loved and married the woman with her consent, without subjecting her to any coercion or harassment.

Speaking to the media, Bhargavi alleged that her brother had threatened to kill Krishna multiple times. “On Sunday evening, Mahesh asked Krishna to come out. However, when he did not return by 11 pm, I tried calling him, but his phone was switched off,” she said, adding that Mahesh’s phone was also switched off.