Officials scout for place to set up National Turmeric Board office in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD : Following the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s recent announcement for the National Turmeric Board (NTB) office in Nizamabad, officials have started looking for a commercial building to establish the NTB office here.

BJP leader Palle Gangareddy, a turmeric farmer from Ankapur village, will be appointed as the NTB chairman. Up to Rs 2 crore funds have been released to identify a commercial building suitable for the office, sources said.

It is reported that the Nizamabad Rural MLA camp office in Vinayaknagar was seen as a good fit for the office, however, the higher officials did not approve of the request. The camp office was constructed during the previous BRS government’s rule and was used by the then Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress candidate R Bhupathi Reddy was elected as an MLA but he refrained from using the office due to Vasthu issues. Instead, he discharged duties from his own office established on the bypass road.

After it was announced that Nizamabad is the NTB headquarters, the officials aimed to renovate the old camp office building to temporarily establish the NTB office here, but the proposal was later withdrawn.

Sources said the officials are now searching for independent houses, villas or apartments for rental basis to set up the office.

“Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri is caught up with the Delhi election campaign and during the next parliament sessions he might visit Nizamabad on February 13. The officials aim to complete the selection of the NTB office before his visit,” the sources added.