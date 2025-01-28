Supreme Court grants bail to suspended police officer in Telangana phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to M Thirupathanna, a suspended police officer and accused in the sensational “Tapgate” case where phones of bureaucrats and high court judges were allegedly tapped.

Thirupathanna had spent 10 months in jail following his arrest. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma allowed the bail plea while emphasising that the trial court may impose stringent bail conditions.

The bench warned that any breach of these conditions would lead to immediate cancellation of bail.

Bail would derail probe, Telangana tells Supreme Court

Thirupathanna’s bail plea had been rejected by the Telangana High Court in October 2024. The case initially garnered attention in 2023 when the High Court initiated suo motu proceedings into alleged tapping of phones during the BRS government. The court noted that the allegations transcended individual privacy concerns and involved national security.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Thirupathanna, argued that the chargesheet had been filed, and his continued incarceration would defeat the purpose of Section 167 of the CrPC. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Telangana government, opposed the bail plea, citing the ongoing investigation and pending examination of key witnesses.

Justice Sharma, questioning the necessity of further incarceration, observed: “He has worked for you for years. Not a single allegation against him, and what is the purpose of keeping him in jail?”