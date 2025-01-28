Telangana CM Revath Reddy says PM Modi's agenda to alter Constitution will be defeated

HYDERABAD: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to alter the Constitution from day one of assuming office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally” is not an election rally but a battle between the Gandhi family, which wants to protect the Constitution, and Godse family that wants to change it.

The chief minister was speaking during the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally” organised at Indore in Madhya Pradesh by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“I studied in history that Mahmud Ghaznavi made repeated attempts to loot and invade Hindustan. Just like Mahmud Ghaznavi, Modi Ji has been trying to alter the Constitution and do away with reservations. He won’t succeed. Mahatma Gandhi defeated the British. Now, Rahul Gandhi stands with us like a soldier to defeat the British Janata Party (BJP),” he said.

Revanth also alleged that the BJP was insulting the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. “These attempts by the ruling party at the Centre do not augur well for the country,” he said.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among a host of Congress leaders who participated in the rally.

Rahul lauds Revanth for conducting caste survey

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi lauded Revanth Reddy for conducting a “caste survey” in the state. He said that the Congress government in Telangana undertook a progressive approach to conduct the caste survey. “Very soon, the Congress will reveal the caste-wise statistics of the population — percentage of Dalits, BCs, Adivasis and other communities,” the AICC leader said.

“We have started our work in Telangana and Karnataka. It will be a revolutionary decision. The 90 per cent population would get to know their representation in the country,” he added.